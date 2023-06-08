Park Point Rummage Sale returns Friday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Park Point Rummage sale will host its 41st year of bargains and deals on Friday and Saturday this week.

The annual event hosts hundreds from across the region, looking to buy items as small as salt and pepper shakers to even items as big as boats.

“It’s all coordinated, that means more bargains or treasures,” Rory Strange, a member of the Park Point Community Club, said.

The rummage sale gives those living on Park Point the opportunity to clean out their homes and sell goods to those that want a deal.

“People sell cars, motorcycles, boats, you name it, but also just little trinkets and odds and ends,” Strange said.

“Some people have planned sales so everything in the kitchen sink I guess it’s a good way to put it.”

You could even end up with a kitchen sink, according to Strange.

Not only are the bargains good, but the company is one of the best parts of the sale.

“A lot of people use it as sort of a reunion come together to meet people,” he said.

You get to find out a little bit more about those shopping.

“It’s just fun to I guess interact with people and you get an opportunity to see what their interests are and hopefully in between there you can make a deal,” Strange said.

If you plan on buying something, Strange said to bring a cart, wagon or backpack with you to bring it home.

Parking is also a big factor, you can park on the street or at the Beach House near 48th St and Minnesota Ave.

The Park Point Rummage Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

For more information about the Park Point Community Club, you can visit their website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.