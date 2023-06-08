MLWR prepare for redemption run in state tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels goes into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, last season was their first in Single A and they finished as the Class A runner-ups, losing a close one to Nicollet by a score of 3-2.

During the regular season they went 17-3, only losing to Class AA teams.

According to head coach Kelly Goeb a big reason they’ve performed well is their pitchers and depth of their batting order.

“I think our hitting as gotten stronger, we’ve always had a pretty good hitting team and I think we have a lot more depth through our lineup and our pitchers have gotten stronger... now we have two quality pitchers that are ready to carry us through and hopefully, this is the peak, Thursday and Friday.”

In the MSHSL Class A quarterfinals they will face New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in North Mankato, MN.

