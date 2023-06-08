Lake Superior School District breaks ground on upgrades

Students shovel dirt at Minnehaha Elementary
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Major upgrades to two schools along the North Shore are officially underway.

Students and staff of the Lake Superior School District broke ground Wednesday for the projects.

“We are very excited to break ground on our building renovations. Our staff and students will teach and learn in 21st-century classrooms,” said Superintendent Jay Belcastro.

In November 2021, residents approved a $44.1 million referendum for Minnehaha Elementary in Two Harbors and William Kelley School in Silver Bay.

After the residents approval, the district had to wait for legislative approval for the funding.

Senator Grant Hauschild had a major role in the decision and shared his thoughts.

“We had a gap in funding, about $8 million, that we needed to help get this project off the ground. And in the legislature we worked with a team of stakeholders, with the superintendent, with community leaders to make sure that we got the funding that we needed using taconite production taxes to bridge that gap, and I was really excited to be a part of that.”

Upgrades include security improvements, electrical systems, plumbing, and educational technology.

Renovations will also be done to replace flooring, ceilings, furniture, and finishes.

