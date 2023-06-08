Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Arrested for second degree murder
Arrested for second degree murder(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Police have confirmed a body has been found. They will not say if it is the body of a missing Winona woman.

Madeline Kingsbury has been missing more than two months. Her former partner, and father of her children, Adam Fravel is being held on second-degree murder with intent/not premeditated charge pending a court hearing on June 8. He is being held in the Winona County Jail.

The Winona Police Department released this statement Thursday night.

Madeline has been missing for almost two months now. This is the first time any charges have been brought in the case.

Megan Kingsbury, sister of Madeline, has confirmed Fravel’s arrest and said the family is waiting for more information before releasing a statement.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI.
Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI offense
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

Latest News

Duluth East Graduation
Lake Superior School District Ground Breaking
MLWR Prepares for MSHSL Class A Tournament
An iPhone in its emergency SOS mode.
Spike in accidental 911 calls causing problems for emergency dispatchers
Students shovel dirt at Minnehaha Elementary
Lake Superior School District breaks ground on upgrades