A Grand Rapids grand slam gives Thunderhawks their third consecutive Section 7AAA Title following two come from behind victories

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday afternoon at Bob Streetar Field the top seeded Hermantown Hawks needed just one win to secure the Section title, but the two seed of Grand Rapids had other plans. The Thunderhawks took game one 8-6 and game two 7-5 after Kyle Henke’s walk-off grand slam to earn their third straight Section 7AAA Title.

Grand Rapids has now tied the record for most State appearances with 21.

