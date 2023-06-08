A Grand Rapids grand slam gives Thunderhawks their third consecutive Section 7AAA Title following two come from behind victories

By Alexis Bass
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday afternoon at Bob Streetar Field the top seeded Hermantown Hawks needed just one win to secure the Section title, but the two seed of Grand Rapids had other plans. The Thunderhawks took game one 8-6 and game two 7-5 after Kyle Henke’s walk-off grand slam to earn their third straight Section 7AAA Title.

Grand Rapids has now tied the record for most State appearances with 21.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PolyMet
U.S. Army Corps revokes permit for NorthMet Mine, previously known as Polymet

Latest News

Superior Spartans Softball heads to state tournament.
Superior High School sends Softball team off to Madison
MSWR scores a run in section 7A Championship.
MLWR prepare for redemption run in state tournament
Duluth FC
Duluth FC and MN United U19 draw in the BlueGreens Minnesota Super Cup Opener
New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first...
MLB, WNBA postpone games due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires