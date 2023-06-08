Duluth FC and MN United U19 draw in the BlueGreens Minnesota Super Cup Opener

Duluth FC
Duluth FC(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Duluth FC’s first match in the Minnesota Super Cup the BlueGreens drew a 1-1 tie against the Minnesota United U19 team.

After a scoreless first half, the Loons struck first in the 59th minute, but the BlueGreens got the equalizer in the 72nd minute off of a Tyler Limmer backheel for Limmer’s fifth goal of the season.

Up next is a home league game for the BlueGreens against La Crosse Aris FC on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

