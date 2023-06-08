Duluth East holds commencement ceremony

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 342 graduates walked across the stage in Amsoil Arena on Wednesday.

Amsoil hosted Duluth East’s commencement ceremony for the class of 2023.

This comes a day before Duluth schools have their final day of class before summer break.

Duluth Denfeld will be holding its graduation ceremony Thursday in their auditorium at 7 p.m.

