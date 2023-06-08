DSTA holds annual food drive for Second Harvest

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Twin Ports organization is asking for your help with food donations.

The Duluth-Superior Transportation Association (DSTA) is collecting food donations Thursday through Saturday for their “Fill-A-Truck, Feed-A-Family” Food and Fund Drive at the Duluth Miller Hill Super One.

For more than 10 years the DSTA and its members have planned a summer weekend for this food drive.

“We are excited to be back again this year for the DSTA “Fill-A-Truck, Feed-A-Family” Food and Fund Drive. The annual event takes place in early June to coincide with the start of summer break,” said Richie Rochel, event organizer, and controller for Halvor Lines, Inc.

Last year, the event was able to raise $12,127 and 7,720 pounds of food, which totals 45,197 meals for Northland families.

Officials say the high inflation and the end of USDA pandemic benefits, such as E-SNAP, have created high demand for food shelves in the Northland.

The region’s only “food bank,” Second Harvest Northern Lakes, supports these food shelves.

On top of the 34% increase in demand, as school lets out many Northland children will be missing their federally subsidized school breakfast and lunch.

“Many school-aged children rely on school as their main source of food, so the timing of this event is meant to increase the amount of food available to those children and families that no longer have school to support their summertime meals,” says Rochel.

“For some Northland families, missing meals means parents simply reduce their food intake or have to make other difficult choices to ensure their kids have meals,” said Shaye Moris, Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Banks. “We’re grateful for partners like the Duluth Superior Area Transportation Association (DSTA) for taking action and raising food and funds for area families at such an important time.”

Each year more than 100 volunteers come together to put on the food drive and all of the equipment, time, and materials are donated by sponsors.

Donations are collected at partnering Super One Foods locations to support Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“The most rewarding part of the experience is knowing that what we do is making a difference to fight hunger and help families that are experiencing hunger,” Rochel said.

To participate, you can stop by the Super One Foods location in Duluth, Superior, or Cloquet to donate food or funds during the following times:

Thursday, June 8: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-packed bags of food will be available for purchase or people can shop on their own.

Cash donations are also accepted at the entrance/exits of each store.

It’s stated for every $1 donated, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is able to distribute three meals to Northland families in need.

