City by City: Red Cliff, Sturgeon Lake, Carlton

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Chippewa Housing Authority and Ginanda Gikendaasomin Red Cliff Library have partnered up for a unique job fair. Called Legendary Success: The Unconventional Opportunity Fair, the event will allow local residents a chance to visit 20 vendors and breakout sessions to learn and try out various trades. Sessions will cover building resumes, managing income, military career opportunities and more. The fair will be held at Legendary Waters Event Center on Wednesday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sturgeon Lake, MN- The Duluth Area Family YMCA Camp Miller is hosting a 125th Anniversary Open House on Saturday, June 10. The celebration will start with a ribbon cutting for their new accessible climbing tower and zip line. Camp activities will also be open for the community to try out. A free lunch will be provided and there will be live music. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Camp Miller is an overnight and day camp that hosts over 600 campers every summer.

Carlton, MN- The Historic Scott House is hosting the May Prachar Band Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. The Historic Scott House was once an inn for travelers of the Twin Lakes area during the 1800s. It is now a gathering place for community and private events. Seats are limited and tickets are $25. To secure a seat, call 218-390-0809.

