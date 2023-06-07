Warmer temperatures for all to close the week

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have partly sunny skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and 70′s with winds out of the east southeast between 5-15 MPH. That easterly component to the wind could keep us i the 50s right on the Lake Superior Shoreline. Tonight some places across the eastern half of the region could fall back into the 30s, a frost advisory has been issued for Gogebic County.

THURSDAY: For Thursday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to climb back into he mid to upper 70′s with more of a southerly wind. We could still be tad cooler right on the Lake Superior shoreline.

FRIDAY: Friday we increase cloud cover a tad for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm but most of the day should be spent dry. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with westerly winds, that should warm up everyone even those closer to the lake.

