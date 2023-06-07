Twin Ports’ Elevator A reopens after sitting idle for nearly a decade

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A centuries-old piece of the Twin Ports’ skyline has come back to life after nearly a decade.

Grain Elevator A, previously known as General Mills Elevator A, is once again up and running under new ownership.

Hansen-Mueller bought the elevator back in 2022 after it sat idle since 2013.

On Monday, the first ship arrived to load grain at the elevator after a decade.

The Maxima was there loading beet pulp pellets bound for the Netherlands.

Deb Deluca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, says having this grain elevator back up and running means good news for the port and its future.

“The more you can keep these facilities operating and in maintenance then the longer they live and last,” says Deluca. “We are always looking for critical mass into and out of the port and this is what this represents.”

Hansen-Mueller also owns a rail facility in Superior that processes the shipment of oats.

