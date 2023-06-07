Superior schools offering free meals during summer

Superior, WI
Superior, WI
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School District is offering free meals to kids this summer.

Meals will be provided to kids ages 18 and younger at 10 community sites, including all five district summer school locations.

The program will run from Monday, June 12 to Thursday, August 24.

Kids do not need to live in Douglas County or be enrolled in the school district to receive meals.

The following community sites include:

  • Lakeside Terrace: 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
  • Catlin Courts: 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Bartley Manor: 12:20 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.
  • Aspen Courts: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Parks and Recreation sites will only be available from Monday, June 19 to Friday, August 18.

Lunch will be provided from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A snack will also be offered from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation sites include:

  • 18th & Oakes
  • Billings Park
  • Central Park
  • Hammond Park
  • Wade Bowl
  • Webster Park

