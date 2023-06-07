Sunny end to the week, cooler weekend ahead

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be tracking some showers and thunderstorms moving across Central Minnesota. Those showers will continue into the early evening. The rest of the region will remain dry. Tonight we will see clear skies and light east winds. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s. There will be a chance of some patchy frost tonight! If you live in an area susceptible to colder overnight lows, I would cover your gardens.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Winds will be southeast, so temperatures will still be cooler around the head of the lake and North Shore. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and 80′s with WSW winds 5-10mph. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A better chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms moving from north to south after 6pm.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with temperatures cooler by the lake. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PolyMet
U.S. Army Corps revokes permit for NorthMet Mine, previously known as Polymet

Latest News

JUNE 7, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Warmer temperatures for all to close the week
JUNE 6, PM WEATHER
Regional
Isolated showers tonight, slowly warming up again