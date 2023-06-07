Sunny end to the week, cooler weekend ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be tracking some showers and thunderstorms moving across Central Minnesota. Those showers will continue into the early evening. The rest of the region will remain dry. Tonight we will see clear skies and light east winds. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s. There will be a chance of some patchy frost tonight! If you live in an area susceptible to colder overnight lows, I would cover your gardens.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Winds will be southeast, so temperatures will still be cooler around the head of the lake and North Shore. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and 80′s with WSW winds 5-10mph. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A better chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms moving from north to south after 6pm.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with temperatures cooler by the lake. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

