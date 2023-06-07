Local lawmakers reintroduce exposition district bill bringing a convention center to Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Legislators from Superior are making another push at the Wisconsin state capitol this year to reintroduce a bill that would allow the creation of a local Exposition District.

The push for the bill has been in the works for nearly a decade, but for the first time in decades, the city of Superior is being represented by Republican lawmakers with a Republican majority in the Wisconsin legislature.

Senator Romaine Quinn and Representative Angie Sapik, who are both Republicans, are hoping that change could finally get this bill across the finish line. “Superior has never been represented by a Republican in I think 36 years or 42 years and so we are going to make a push in our caucus that this is needed,” said Quinn.

The senator says this bill will allow Superior to implement the Exposition District tax to allow the development of a center. Under the bill, the convention center and arena may be used for tourism, educational, musical, and sporting events. It will be funded by a food and beverage and hospitality tax.

Senator Quinn says it’s time the city has an opportunity to tap into the revenue it sees across the river.

“We see lots of development and millions of dollars consistently flowing on the Duluth side of the Twin Ports, and we want our cut of it,” said Quinn. “We’re making the pitch that it is no cost to the state, we’re not mandating anything, it’s totally up to the communities, and we just want the opportunity to succeed just like everyone else.”

Quinn also says while he understands people are opposed to any kind of a tax, this Exposition District bill will help put Superior on the map and boost the local economy.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.