Local lawmakers reintroduce exposition district bill bringing a convention center to Superior

Superior, WI
Superior, WI(Northern News Now)
By Laura Lee
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Legislators from Superior are making another push at the Wisconsin state capitol this year to reintroduce a bill that would allow the creation of a local Exposition District.

The push for the bill has been in the works for nearly a decade, but for the first time in decades, the city of Superior is being represented by Republican lawmakers with a Republican majority in the Wisconsin legislature.

Senator Romaine Quinn and Representative Angie Sapik, who are both Republicans, are hoping that change could finally get this bill across the finish line.  “Superior has never been represented by a Republican in I think 36 years or 42 years and so we are going to make a push in our caucus that this is needed,” said Quinn.

The senator says this bill will allow Superior to implement the Exposition District tax to allow the development of a center.  Under the bill, the convention center and arena may be used for tourism, educational, musical, and sporting events. It will be funded by a food and beverage and hospitality tax.

Senator Quinn says it’s time the city has an opportunity to tap into the revenue it sees across the river.

“We see lots of development and millions of dollars consistently flowing on the Duluth side of the Twin Ports, and we want our cut of it,” said Quinn. “We’re making the pitch that it is no cost to the state, we’re not mandating anything, it’s totally up to the communities, and we just want the opportunity to succeed just like everyone else.”

Quinn also says while he understands people are opposed to any kind of a tax, this Exposition District bill will help put Superior on the map and boost the local economy.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PolyMet
U.S. Army Corps revokes permit for NorthMet Mine, previously known as Polymet

Latest News

PolyMet
What comes next for Minnesota mining after revoked permit
Northern News Now Summer 2023 Blood Drive
Sign-up for the Northern News Now Summer 2023 Blood Drive!
New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first...
MLB, WNBA postpone games due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires
Gogebic-Iron County Airport in Ironwood, MI
Gogebic-Iron County Airport receives new high-tech machines at TSA checkpoint