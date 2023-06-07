Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI offense

Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI.
Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE NEBAGAMON, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Lake Nebagamon man is behind bars for what officials say is his 5th OWI arrest.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Gregory Wermter was pulled over Tuesday by a State Trooper on Highway 53 and County Highway B.

The Trooper ultimately arrested Wermter.

He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and then to jail.

Officials say this is Wermter’s 5th offense.

No word on when he’s due in court next.

In Wisconsin, a 5th OWI offense can carry a punishment of up to 18 months in prison, $25,000 in fines and having your driver’s license revoked for life.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
Former SPD Officer accused in deadly traffic crash in court

Latest News

I-35 blueprint for Duluth construction stages
Planning the future of I-35 in Duluth
City by City: Grand Marais, Superior, La Pointe
Enbridge holds line 5 Open House
Superior Tribute Tree and Bench Sponsorship Program