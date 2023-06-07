Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI offense

LAKE NEBAGAMON, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Lake Nebagamon man is behind bars for what officials say is his 5th OWI arrest.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Gregory Wermter was pulled over Tuesday by a State Trooper on Highway 53 and County Highway B.

The Trooper ultimately arrested Wermter.

He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and then to jail.

Officials say this is Wermter’s 5th offense.

No word on when he’s due in court next.

In Wisconsin, a 5th OWI offense can carry a punishment of up to 18 months in prison, $25,000 in fines and having your driver’s license revoked for life.

