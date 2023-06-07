Glensheen kicks off free Wednesday night series with beer garden

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Glensheen has something fun brewing this summer.

The Duluth mansion is kicking off its free Wednesday night series, which lasts all summer long.

For the month of June, Glensheen will be hosting a beer garden and each week it will feature beers from a different local brewery.

Guests can come to enjoy craft beverages or non-alcoholic drinks along the shore of Lake Superior.

In addition, guests are able to walk through the newly restored Formal Garden, go to the historic pier, or go to Tischer Creek or Lake Superior.

Glensheen’s director Dustin Heckman says it’s not only a great way for people to come check out Glensheen’s grounds, but also to learn from local brewers.

“The brewers really enjoy it,” says Heckman. “They love to come out, share their wares, and talk about what they do and about being in northern Minnesota. Craft breweries are a big thing, especially here in Duluth, so people love to come out and learn a little bit more from our local brewers.”

2023 Beer Garden Lineup:

June 7: Bent Paddle

June 14: Hoops Brewing

June 21: Ursa Minor

June 28: Castle Danger

The Beer Garden is free and open to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A “Brew Talk” from each week’s featured brewer will start at 6:30 p.m.

After the beer garden series wraps up, Glensheen will bring back its free “Concerts on the Pier” series in July and August.

The concerts will also be on Wednesday nights.

