Former Bulldogs Rogge & Linser sign PHF deals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Last month a few former UMD women’s hockey players took their talents to the next level signing deals in the Premier Hockey Federation and on Tuesday two more former Bulldogs did the same. Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser are headed out east to compete for the Metropolitan Riveters.

Both senior forwards have inked one-year deals for the 2023-24 season in New Jersey. Rogge left UMD with quite the legacy of becoming the program’s all-time games played record holder throughout her 168 games played and 6-year career. Roggee tallied 63 goals and 51 assists during her time at UMD.

As for Linser, she graduated from UMD on a high note tallying her most offensive year of her career with 17 goals and 13 assists and not to mention Linser was the hero in five different games with five game-winning goals.

