Esko Baseball defeats Rock Ridge in Section Semifinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At Wade Stadium in Duluth (1) Esko defeated (2) Rock Ridge by a score of 7-1.

The recently named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year in Cale Haugen did it on both sides again for the Eskomos, tallying ten strikeouts on the mound and a home run to push his season total to ten as well.

After the win Haugen reflected on being named Minnesota Gatorade POY.

At first I was like, well maybe this is like a spam, I didn’t know what to think honestly and it set in and it’s an awesome honor to win for sure,” said Haugen, “It’s unreal to be on a list with those names...I know it’s a huge deal, you see all those people that are on their and it’s like wow this is real. "

His father and coach Ben Haugen had this to add on what it means for the Northland to see one of their own win such a prestigious award.

“The best part of it all is baseball in the Northland has grown, there has been a lot of people that have put in a lot of time into furthering baseball up here and I think for a kid that they are neighbors with, I think kids from all over the area are going to look up to that and shoot for that and I think that’s the coolest part,” said Ben, “I think he’s the first of many kids to come that are going to be in that conversation”

Esko will move on to the Section 7AA Final on Thursday at Wade Stadium, first pitch is set for 5 p.m.

