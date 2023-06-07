Duluth man arrested after trying to flee police on stolen bike

A police car.(WSAW)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man was arrested Wednesday after trying to fleeing authorities on a stolen bike.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Investigators, with assistance from Duluth Police arrested the 43-year-old man.

Investigators and officers conducted a search warrant in the area of 2nd Avenue East and East 3rd Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

During the execution of the warrant, the man was arrested without incident after attempting to flee from officers on a stolen bike.

Authorities say a loaded firearm, magazine, and meth were found and seized when they searched him at the time of the arrest.

The man is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a warrant and pending charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, fifth-degree possession of meth, and fleeing.

It is stated when authorities later conducted another search warrant at the man’s home, they also found and seized ammunition and evidence of fentanyl sales.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

