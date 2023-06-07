City by City: Grand Marais, Superior, La Pointe

Grand Marais, MN- The Park Board is looking for public feedback on the Grand Marais Recreation Area. The area includes a campground, marina and public park. In 2009, the city developed a plan for future improvements and some have been completed since then. The city is now working with a park planning group and landscaper to update the plan and develop additional long-term goals. They’ve also applied for a state designation but need a master plan to qualify for funding.

Superior, WI- EAA Chapter 272 is hosting its annual pancake fundraiser on June 10. The breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. at Richard I. Bong Airport. There will also be free airplane rides for children aged 8 to 17. During the breakfast, leaders will be celebrating the success of their Young Eagles Program. EAA has given more than 6,000 airplane rides to local children over the past 30 years. They also provide college and flight training scholarships to students. Families must pre-register for the free flights, here.

La Pointe, WI- The Point to La Pointe Open Water Swim is the first weekend in August. Volunteers are needed before, during and after the event. Volunteers will help with set-up, sales, registration and more. Shifts are three hours, and people can sign up for more than one. Registration for the race itself is full this year.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

