Superior community plants trees as tributes

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Six new locations received new life as the city of Superior dedicated over a dozen trees in memory of loved ones.

It started 9 a.m. Tuesday with a bench placed at the north side of the Superior Public Library near Center City Park in memory of Robert and Marcia DaGaetano.

Mayor Jim Paine and other city leaders formally thanked the Tribute Tree Donors and Bench Sponsor at their designated locations.

Paine says the tributes help someone’s legacy live on, while also offering an inviting place for visitors to enjoy the city.

“It’s not just how important trees are in our community and green space and green infrastructure, but that citizens are the most important part of our community, and citizen involvement is what makes Superior great, and so citizen investment is what protects our legacy into the future.”

Trees were planted at the following locations:

Billings Park entrance

Billings Park near the Japanese Friendship Garden

Billings Park on Main Point near the swing

Millennium Trail by the Dog Park

Osaugie Trail behind the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center

Marina Drive across from Barkers Island Inn

The Tribute Tree and Bench Sponsorship Program has been an annual event for 22 years that has planted more than 900 trees in Superior.

For more information regarding Tribute Trees, like how to purchase one go to the City’s website, here.

