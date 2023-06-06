Sign-up for the Northern News Now Summer 2023 Blood Drive!

Will be on June 26 & 27
Memorial Blood Centers Logo
Memorial Blood Centers
By Matt McConico
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Help save a life! It’s time to sign-up for the next Northern News Now / Memorial Blood Centers Blood Drive.

It will be a two-day blood drive at Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth. All donors will receive a free Epicurean item, a Memorial Blood Centers t-shirt, plus a chance to win a pair of Minnesota Twins tickets!

To sign-up on June 26 running from 11:00am to 7:00pm CLICK HERE.

To sign-up on June 27 running from 9:0am to 4:00pm CLICK HERE.

