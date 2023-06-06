Second show added at DECC for stand-up comedian Matt Rife

Presale tickets nearly sold out first show
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After popular demand, Matt Rife will be performing two shows in Duluth.

During Tuesday’s artist presale, which is before the DECC presale and before the general sale, Rife’s “ProbleMATTic” show nearly sold out.

Now, a second show is being added.

Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has 13 million followers and more than two billion views globally.

Rife’s second show will be at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Fans will be able to get presale tickets starting Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

General sale will start Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets here.

