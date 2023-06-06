No. 2 Superior facing No. 7 Menomonee Falls in WIAA Division 1 Quarterfinals

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - For the second-consecutive year, the Spartans are headed to the WIAA State Softball Tournament.

With a 25-0 record, the Spartans have earned the No. 2 seed and will face the No. 7 seed, Menomonee Falls in the Division 1 Quarterfinals.

Superior High School athletic director, Ella Olson, gives credit to the entire roster saying, “Our lineup from top to bottom is awesome. There’s kids on our bench that are putting in more time than some starters on other programs because that’s the culture up here of softball in Superior. It’s big and its fun to watch.”

Game time for Superior’s matchup against Menomonee is set for 8:00 a.m. on Thursday and will take place at Goodman Diamond in Madison, Wisconsin.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.