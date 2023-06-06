Lake breeze sticks around, mainly dry week ahead

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Tuesday: For our Tuesday we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead for the vast majority of the day. Wildfire smoke from fires out in Canada should be a little less noticeable, but still sticking around. An Air quality warning is still up for Wisconsin and the Twin Ports points south as well as the Arrowhead region. A easterly wind off of Lake Superior between 5-15 MPH will keep us cooler by Lake Superiors with most stuck in the 50s and 60s. Inland portions of the area once again should climb into the 70s for daytime highs.

Wednesday: Wednesday is similar to that of Tuesday with partly cloudy skies overhead and a tad less smoke in the atmosphere once again. Again, we will be cooler by the lake in the 50s and 60s with the 70s again for the inland portions of the area. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Thursday features a few lees clouds than Wednesday with most looking at mostly sunny skies overhead. The lake breeze should begin to wavier a tad with most climbing into the 70s and lower 80s across the area. There could still be some wildfire smoke filtering the sunshine through the day.

