Isolated showers tonight, slowly warming up again

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight there will be increasing clouds and a slight chance of some scattered showers. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have partly sunny skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and 70′s with winds out of the ESE 5-10mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: For Thursday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to climb back into he mid to upper 70′s with more of a southerly wind.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with westerly winds.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
Former SPD Officer accused in deadly traffic crash in court

Latest News

JUNE 6, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Lake breeze sticks around, mainly dry week ahead
JUNE 5, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Lake breeze continues, overall dry forecast for Northland