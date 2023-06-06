Isolated showers tonight, slowly warming up again

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight there will be increasing clouds and a slight chance of some scattered showers. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have partly sunny skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and 70′s with winds out of the ESE 5-10mph.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: For Thursday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to climb back into he mid to upper 70′s with more of a southerly wind.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with westerly winds.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

