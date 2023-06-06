Grandma’s Marathon announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three members of the Grandma’s Marathon community are being inducted into history.

Grandma’s Marathon officials announced Tuesday, that Elisha Barno, Dan Dock, and Barb Korte will be inducted into the Grandma’s Marathon Hall of Fame.

The three-member class of 2023 will be honored for their longstanding and meaningful contributions to the race and the community.

Elisha Barno (Northern News Now)

Elisha Barno is still the winningest men’s marathoner in race history.

Barno had a four-year streak of winning Grandma’s Marathon from 2015 to 2018.

His last title run of 2:10:06 currently stands as the fourth-fastest men’s time ever in Duluth, trailing only Dominic Ondoro and Dick Beardsley.

In addition, Barno is the first athlete to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since Amanda McGrory, who was part of the class of 2017 after she won eight straight women’s wheelchair titles between 2007 and 2017.

Dan Dock (Northern News Now)

Dan Dock started volunteering at the Grandma’s Marathon finish line nearly four decades ago.

His exact duties have changed over the years, but officials say his excitement to be part of a great community event has stayed the same.

“I can’t narrow it down to just a few favorite moments,” Dock admitted. “It’s been 37 years of wonderful memories. Every runner has a different path to Grandma’s Marathon and being at the finish line, I get to show up on race day and soak up all these different stories. This is a humbling honor, and I’m thankful to be included with all the great past Hall of Famers.”

Dock says his role in the early years was more labor-intensive with manual timing than it is today.

However, he’s been happy throughout his time to be part of the finish-line crew.

Whether it’s cheering on runners across the finish line or being available to help those that are struggling, he says it’s a day he looks forward to every year.

Barb Korte (Northern News Now)

Barb Korte was a longtime Grandma’s Marathon Board member, first being elected in 1994 and twice serving as chairperson.

She served many positions during her time as a Board member including coordinating the spaghetti feed for several years and working at the finish line on race day.

Officials say her biggest claim to fame, for over two decades, was helping coordinate the annual cleanup of a section of the marathon’s racecourse along the Scenic Highway between two Harbors and Duluth among the other Board members.

“Running was my passion for many years,” Korte said. “I have made many friends and had lots of adventures thanks to running. I am proud to have served on the Board for so long and to have worked with others to make running more accessible to all ages in our community.”

The Grandma’s Marathon Hall of Fame now has 91 members of individuals, organizations, and municipalities, all of which have made great and lasting impacts on the race itself and the northern Minnesota community.

The class of 2023 will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during the Grandma’s Marathon Awards Luncheon at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at The Garden Event Center, 425 S Lake Avenue.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.