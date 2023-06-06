Essentia Health no longer enforcing visitor limit in hospital

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health has updated its guidelines for hospital visitors.

Essentia leaders announced Tuesday they will no longer be enforcing the limit on the number of visitors in most hospital inpatient units.

In addition, there will not be set visitor hours in the hospital.

Officials say they will encourage care teams to make decisions based on their patients’ needs or current circumstances.

According to the new guidelines:

Visitors are welcome anytime a patient wishes to receive them, noting that some departments or situations may require limited visitation for safety or other reasons.

Children under the age of 16 should always be accompanied by an adult.

People should not visit if they are sick or have a contagious condition.

Essentia reserves the right to determine if other situations make it necessary to limit visitation.

The emergency departments, behavioral health units, surgical/procedural areas, and neonatal intensive care units will continue to have specific guidelines.

Any visitor who is interfering with the work of the care teams may be asked to leave, regardless of the guidelines.

Essentia will continue to follow personal protective equipment requirements for those visiting COVID-19 patients.

Visitors should remain in the room and should always be wearing an N95 mask.

Since N95 masks will fit only older children, a level 1 surgical mask should be worn by children who cannot wear an N95.

Hand hygiene should be performed before and after the visit.

Leaders say the updated guidelines reflect the importance of visitors in the healing process.

