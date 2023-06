DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday afternoon, the Huskies played the Larks for the fourth time this season.

The Huskies went into the game 0-3 against the Larks but pulled off a 7-6 win before getting back on the road.

The two-run shot by Michael Hallquist that lead to a 7-6 Huskies win! #rollskies

🎙️ @jfeep with the call earlier on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/pQHKsQPyEA — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) June 6, 2023

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.