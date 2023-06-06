Duluth crews continue to battle potholes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- You may have noticed Duluth’s potholes are slowly being filled in.

However, some folks in the area are still driving over bumpy roads.

“There are potholes everywhere. You would think they would swallow your car,” said Kevin Buck, a Piedmont Heights resident.

After living in Piedmont Heights for 25 years, Buck noticed getting in the car and driving down the road of his neighborhood this spring is a lot bumpier than normal.

“It does seem like it is worse than any other year I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been in Duluth since 1985, and I’ve never seen the roads this bad,” said Buck.

Like many others, his patience is wearing thin.

“We think they should get out there today and get it done. But there’s an awful lot for them to do,” said Buck. “I think we need to be patient and just be grateful those guys are out there getting it done.”

Thankfully, the city took to the task in May to start filling in potholes.

But having to fill in around 300 lane miles of their priority one roads, which are most heavily travelled, is no easy feat.

“Because of that our pace has slowed,” said Geoff Vukelich, the street maintenance coordinator with MnDOT. “We are working very well. On average we have about four to six crews out daily.”

However, things are looking up due to the sunny skies.

“The month of June should be really good for our priority one’s, so if people hang in there, they should see a lot of progress in the next two or three weeks,” said Vukelich.

The city asking for everyone to be patient this year because a record winter has become record maintenance for the summer.

“The winter has done it’s best to destroy our streets that’s for sure,” said Buck.

The city said, as long as the weather is cooperative, they expect to be done with priority routes by end of June or first half of July.

They will then focus on getting to Priority 2 roads.

Residents can click here to report problem potholes.

