Crews begin resurfacing project on US Highway 2

NEW ODANAH, WI. (Northern News Now) - As we head into the construction season, motorists on US Highway 2 (Major Richard I. Bong Memorial Highway) travelling between Government Road in New Odanah, WI to the Ashland/Iron County line will begin to experience some changes.

On Monday, Northwoods Paving of Ashland began to resurface the highway.

The construction work will also include culvert repairs, add left-turn lanes at the Bad River Lodge and Casino, plus place new pavement markings.

During construction the highway will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging.

The project is expected to be completed in September and cost $4.99 million.

