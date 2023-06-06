City by City: Duluth, Ironwood, Bayfield

The Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau has announced the lineup for their summer concert series.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Duluth, MN- Residents will have an opportunity on June 6 to learn about upcoming construction. MnDOT will be hosting a public meeting at the Gary New Duluth Rec Center starting at 5:30 p.m. The topic of the meeting is culvert construction. Work will be done at U.S. Steel Creek and Gogebic Creek beginning in July. Detours are expected to last a few weeks. For those unable to attend, the meeting will be posted online following the meeting.

Ironwood, MI- Theatre North is putting on “The Sound of Music” beginning June 7. Shows run through June 18. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. All Theatre North productions feature all-volunteer casts and production crews staffed fully by community members. It is also one of America’s oldest continuously running theaters. Tickets are available online.

Bayfield, WI- The Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau has announced the lineup for their summer concert series. Concerts by the Lake kick off on June 20 with father-son duo Sean and Ian Okamoto. Performances are held every Tuesday and Thursday through the end of August. Music runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the concerts are free to attend. There will be a special concert on the 4th of July with music starting at 1 p.m. Different acts will perform until the fireworks at dusk.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Iron Range, Duluth, Hayward

