City by City: Duluth, Ironwood, Bayfield

Duluth, MN- Residents will have an opportunity on June 6 to learn about upcoming construction. MnDOT will be hosting a public meeting at the Gary New Duluth Rec Center starting at 5:30 p.m. The topic of the meeting is culvert construction. Work will be done at U.S. Steel Creek and Gogebic Creek beginning in July. Detours are expected to last a few weeks. For those unable to attend, the meeting will be posted online following the meeting.

Ironwood, MI- Theatre North is putting on “The Sound of Music” beginning June 7. Shows run through June 18. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. All Theatre North productions feature all-volunteer casts and production crews staffed fully by community members. It is also one of America’s oldest continuously running theaters. Tickets are available online.

Bayfield, WI- The Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau has announced the lineup for their summer concert series. Concerts by the Lake kick off on June 20 with father-son duo Sean and Ian Okamoto. Performances are held every Tuesday and Thursday through the end of August. Music runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the concerts are free to attend. There will be a special concert on the 4th of July with music starting at 1 p.m. Different acts will perform until the fireworks at dusk.

