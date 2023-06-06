Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel...
The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.(Kellogg Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cheez-It is kicking off the summer season with a destination designed for superfans and road-trippers alike.

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.

“Why? Because what’s a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors,” the company wrote in a press release.

The rest stop includes a gift shop complete with cheezy mementos, collectibles, exclusive merch and a variety of Cheez-It flavors from the most beloved to the hard-to-find.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It,” brand senior director Erin Storm said.

The Cheez-It Stop is only open the week of June 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, about 120 miles from Los Angeles or 170 miles from San Diego.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Jeff Dunham coming to Amsoil Arena
Comedic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Amsoil
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
Former SPD Officer accused in deadly traffic crash in court

Latest News

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie,...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pa. Merck is suing the...
Merck sues federal government, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices extortion