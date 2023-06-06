28th annual Kolar Toyota ALS fishing tournament breaks record

The tournament provided equipment for those afflicted by ALS
ALS fishing tournament raises record amount in 28th year.
ALS fishing tournament raises record amount in 28th year.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At the Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament, fish weren’t the only thing being reeled in.

On Saturday, the competition, organized by Never Surrender, raised a record amount of more than $284,000 for the fight against ALS.

In the tournament’s 28th year, more than 100 boats registered for the competition on the water.

Organizers teamed up with the help of Courage Kenny Northland, to provide adaptive fishing equipment so anglers impacted by ALS could fish in the tournament.

Other competitors could participate online through a virtual tournament. Their catches were tracked using an app called “Fishdonkey.”

The money raised from this tournament will stay in the area to help those living with ALS.

