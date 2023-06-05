Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Nine former Spartans are being honored for their past achievements.

On Monday, the School District of Superior announced its 2023 Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

The Superior community voted on the nominees and nine were selected to be added to the hallowed hall.

Those being honored include:

Tim Larson: Academic Hall of Fame - Lifetime Achievement Award

Casey Lozen: Athletic Hall of Fame - Coach

Ken Olson: Athletic Hall of Fame - Community

Larry Banks: Athletic Hall of Fame - Individual

Robert Moodie: Athletic Hall of Fame - Individual

Nikki (McGinnis) Weichert: Athletic Hall of Fame - Individual

Erica (Johnson) McDonald: Athletic Hall of Fame - Individual

Randy Johnson: Athletic Hall of Fame - Individual

2007 12-Year-Old Superior All-Stars: Athletic Hall of Fame - Team

Nomination Criteria:

Lifetime Achievement Award: This award will go to an inductee who is a graduate of the Superior community schools and has met and demonstrated high academic standards, made substantial contributions to their community, achieved distinguished levels in a chosen profession, or made exceptional contributions to mankind. This is a post-high school accomplishment.

Individual Athletic Accomplishment: This award is to recognize and honor individuals who have displayed distinctive, unique, or exceptional athletic accomplishments. The individual nominated must have completed competition a minimum of five years ago. The individual must have attended a Superior community school for at least six semesters and must be a graduate of a Superior community high school.

Team Accomplishment: This award is to recognize and honor teams that have displayed distinctive, unique, or exceptional athletic accomplishments. Teams nominated must have completed competition a minimum of five years ago. More than half of the team members must have attended a Superior community school for at least six semesters and must be graduates of a Superior community high school.

Community/Employee/Volunteer Award: This award will be presented to a person, company, or organization that has made positive contributions that support the athletic mission of the Superior community schools.

Coaching Achievement Award: This award will honor career achievement in coaching. It recognizes individuals who have made positive contributions that support and promote athletics. If the nominee has not coached or volunteered for seven or more years in a Superior community activity, the individual must have attended a Superior community school for at least six semesters and must be a graduate of a Superior community high school.

“This class is special,” said Ella Olson, Activities and Athletic Director. “They have made significant contributions on and off the field. They have paved the way for current Spartans. I’m so excited to add them to our Hall of Fame.”

The inductees were recently notified and district leaders are currently in the process of planning the ceremony.

During the Spartans’ Homecoming football game on September 22, 2023, the class of 2023 will be recognized for their achievements.

Then, on September 23, 2023, Superior High School will host an official banquet.

