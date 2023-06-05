Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sun Country Airlines will be extending its popular promotion with the DLH and MSP airports.

Airline officials announced Monday they will be extending the “Duluth to MSP for No Fee” promotion aboard Landline motorcoach service trips booked from Duluth International Airport (DLH) via Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Sun Country will be waiving the fees on connections between the two airports through December 15, 2023.

“Sun Country and Landline have created an innovative partnership, allowing customers to check their bags in Duluth, ride comfortably to MSP, and connect to their flight,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country. “The extension of the “Duluth to MSP for No Fee” promotion makes this a hassle-free way to travel for our Duluth customers.”

Sun Country and Landline launched a motorcoach service between DLH and MSP in November 2019.

Landline provides customers with access to MSP for Sun Country flights and 94 other destinations.

“This offer makes the price of a ticket booked from Duluth the same cost as booking from Minneapolis,” said Noelle Fredrickson, Landline’s Director of Network Planning. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the popularity of our “Duluth to MSP for No Fee” promotion and are excited to extend it through the middle of December.”

Landline motorcoach vehicles feature a premium interior with free Wi-Fi, extra leg room, leather reclining seats, in-seat power, and an onboard lavatory.

To access this deal, click here.

