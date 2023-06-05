Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A popular stand-up comedian will be coming to Duluth next year.

Comedian and actor Matt Rife will be stopping in Duluth during his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” next year.

Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has 13 million followers and more than two billion views globally.

Coming from a small town near Columbus, Ohio, Rife started performing at 15-years-old and then moves to Los Angeles two years later to begin his career in Hollywood.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream. To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Rife. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion. I still can’t believe it.”

In addition to stand-up, he made his television debut on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons.

Then Rife moved on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot ofTRL” and appearing on “The Challenge.”

Other credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” BET’s “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s comedy competition show “Bring The Funny.”

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, “Only Fans”.

The comedian self-released his highly anticipated second stand-up special, “Matthew Steven Rife” on YouTube in April of 2023.

The special was taped in Austin, TX, and is dedicated to his biggest role model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed.

He’ll be taping his third stand-up special this fall in Washington, DC.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

A presale will also begin on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

Matt Rife’s “UnprobleMATTic World Tour” will be at the DECC’s Symphony Hall on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

You can purchase your tickets here.

