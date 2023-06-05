Public open house for I-35 project to be held Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Members of the public have a chance to get their voices heard on the future of I-35.

MnDOT and the Metropolitan Interstate Council are holding an open house Tuesday to determine a vision for a 15-mile stretch of the interstate between Country Road 61 in Midway Township and 26th Avenue East in Duluth where the freeway ends.

The plan looks to assess current and future conditions of the interstate such as land use, infrastructure, the movement of people and goods, design and safety issues, and operational performance.

In addition, the plan will deliver a corridor vision and an implementation plan that will identify and prioritize maintenance needs, enhancement opportunities, and investment strategies for all users.

Users include freights, transits, cars, bikes, and pedestrians.

Phase one engagement of the project was completed in January of 2023.

Now, project leaders have created potential solutions to the public’s feedback.

A community survey is now available for the public to share their feedback on the potential improvements of I-35.

The public open house will be held Tuesday, June 6 at the Evergreen Senior Center, 5830 Grand Avenue, and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about the plan, see potential improvements, or complete the online survey, click here.

