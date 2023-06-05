Public open house for I-35 project to be held Tuesday

In years to come, a major re-working of a stretch of Duluth’s I-35 corridor could take place.
In years to come, a major re-working of a stretch of Duluth’s I-35 corridor could take place.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Members of the public have a chance to get their voices heard on the future of I-35.

MnDOT and the Metropolitan Interstate Council are holding an open house Tuesday to determine a vision for a 15-mile stretch of the interstate between Country Road 61 in Midway Township and 26th Avenue East in Duluth where the freeway ends.

The plan looks to assess current and future conditions of the interstate such as land use, infrastructure, the movement of people and goods, design and safety issues, and operational performance.

In addition, the plan will deliver a corridor vision and an implementation plan that will identify and prioritize maintenance needs, enhancement opportunities, and investment strategies for all users.

Users include freights, transits, cars, bikes, and pedestrians.

I-35 improvement plan area map
I-35 improvement plan area map(Northern News Now)

Phase one engagement of the project was completed in January of 2023.

Now, project leaders have created potential solutions to the public’s feedback.

A community survey is now available for the public to share their feedback on the potential improvements of I-35.

The public open house will be held Tuesday, June 6 at the Evergreen Senior Center, 5830 Grand Avenue, and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about the plan, see potential improvements, or complete the online survey, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Crews rescue man who fell off cliff along Lake Superior
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior
The crash happened at the intersection of Bemidji Ave and 2nd St NW.
Motorcycle crash in Bemidji leaves one dead
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says
Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.
Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier

Latest News

Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
Jeff Dunham coming to Amsoil Arena
Comedic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Amsoil