Princess Theatre: Superior city leaders work to revitalize historic building

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Superior city leaders are hoping to revive the theater scene in the town by restoring an historic building.

In 1913, the Princess Theatre debuted on Tower Avenue in Superior.

It was home to vaudeville performers in the 1920s before eventually ending up as a bar.

Now, Superior leaders are hoping to revitalize the theatre and put a spotlight on the arts in the city.

“It’s one of the most important parts of living in a city, there have to be fun things to do. We also have to have a sense of identity and place and theatres help accomplish that,” Mayor Jim Paine said.

In May, Superior’s Historic Preservation Committee approved a contract for $65,000 to Theater Projects, a consulting group.

Over the summer, they will study the space, community and local arts scene to determine and recommend how the theatre should look going forward.

Paine said it’s an important cultural project.

“We are not just restoring the Princess Theatre of the 1920s, we are building a theatre for the 2020s,” Paine said. “This is going to be a modern theatre to serve the art and culture of a modern city.”

Paine said revitalizing the arts is also an important economic step for the city.

“A theatre in downtown is good for business in downtown, that brings customers to the area that eat at restaurants, shop at stores, buy coffee, buy drinks, it’s a reason for visitors to come back to this place if they had a great time,” Paine said.

Details about the study will be presented to the full council by the Historic Preservation Committee on Tuesday night.

The study will also help identify different funding sources.

Eventually, the city council would have to approve the final plan for the theatre.

Mayor Paine said the study should be completed by the end of September.

Then, bids for the project will go out, and he hopes the building will open for live events by the spring of 2025.

