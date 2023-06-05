Local gym offers self-defense classes during season rise in assaults

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth kickboxing gym is offering self-defense classes to the public for Northlanders to protect themselves.

The classes at 9Round Fitness feature different skills in each session, from learning how to use wrist locks and punching and kicking appropriately.

“We’re going over a wrist lock [today], but we’ve done some other things previously,” Johanna Rich, the Owner of 9Round Fitness in Duluth, said. “So we’re just kind of feeling it out and seeing how it goes and what people like.”

During summer, law enforcement departments across the country see an uptick in assaults.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, summer and fall see the highest rates of violence, with spring and winter having lower rates.

Rich said these courses can prevent some worse outcomes in those incidents.

Their members asked to learn more about ways to stay safe.

“Some members were interested in it and we thought we’d be able to try it,” she said.

There are two instructors for the sessions, one teaches stretching and the other handles the self-defense portion.

“As far as self-defense goes, Curtis is super knowledgeable about that,” she said. “Reese is going to lead us with a stretch, like a warm-up and cool down and that is obviously to prevent injury.”

There is a class Monday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Classes are $20 for non-members and $5 for gym members.

To find their class schedule you can visit their Facebook page here.

For more about 9Round Fitness, you can check out their website.

