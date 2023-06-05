Lake breeze keeps us cooler by Lake Superior to start the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Monday, there is the opportunity for a few showers and rumbles of thunder here and there especially through the first half of the day. Otherwise, we will be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. An easterly wind off of Lake Superior between 5-15 MPH will keep lakeside communities a tad cooler in the 50s and 60s while inland portions of the area climb into the 70s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 50s with partly cloudy skies overhead.

First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday features plenty of sunshine with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead for most. A stray hit or miss shower cannot be ruled especially for the northern half of the area. Temperatures are again cooler by Lake Superior generally limited to the 50s and 60s while inland portions of the northland again climb into the 70s. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday is pretty similar to that of Tuesday with plenty of sunshine overhead. Temperature are still cooler by the lake stuck in the 50s and 60s while inland portions of the area climb into the 70s. Winds are still out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

