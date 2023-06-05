Lake breeze continues, overall dry forecast for Northland

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Smoke from wildfires will continue to be in place through tonight. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with east winds 5-10mph. A stray shower for some folks will be possible, mostly before midnight.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday the smoke should be a little less noticeable, but still sticking around a bit. Highs will be in the 60′s around the lake, but some 70′s inland. Winds will be out of the east 5-15mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will still be in the 60′s around the lake, but 70′s inland. Winds will be southeast 5-15mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: The skies should clear up more on Thursday! We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There could be some light smoke from wildfires in the air. Highs will be in the 70′s and even some lower 80′s across most of the region.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Crews rescue man who fell off cliff along Lake Superior
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior
The crash happened at the intersection of Bemidji Ave and 2nd St NW.
Motorcycle crash in Bemidji leaves one dead
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says
Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.
Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier

Latest News

JUNE 5, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Lake breeze keeps us cooler by Lake Superior to start the week
A cold front will stir up storms and cut down temperatures on Monday
Monday morning may start with thunder but dry spell will follow
Fog will be thick along the shores of Lake Superior
Sunday should be sunny, Monday may get morning thunder