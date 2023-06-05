Lake breeze continues, overall dry forecast for Northland

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Smoke from wildfires will continue to be in place through tonight. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with east winds 5-10mph. A stray shower for some folks will be possible, mostly before midnight.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday the smoke should be a little less noticeable, but still sticking around a bit. Highs will be in the 60′s around the lake, but some 70′s inland. Winds will be out of the east 5-15mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will still be in the 60′s around the lake, but 70′s inland. Winds will be southeast 5-15mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: The skies should clear up more on Thursday! We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There could be some light smoke from wildfires in the air. Highs will be in the 70′s and even some lower 80′s across most of the region.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.