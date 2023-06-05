Grandma’s Marathon names 2023 Mac Welles Award of Excellence recipient

2023 Grandma's Marathon
2023 Grandma's Marathon(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A longtime Grandma’s Marathon worker has been given a special award.

Marathon officials announced Tom Rovinsky has been named the 2023 Mac Welles Award of Excellence recipient.

Rovinski has been involved with the race since the early 2000s, serving primarily as one of the lead racecourse water delivery drivers.

The 26.2-mile course now features 15 water and aid stations between Duluth and Two Harbors.

Many of these stations are in remote areas along the shores of Lake Superior.

The stations, some of which serve both full and half marathoners, require water to be delivered rather than relying on nearby water sources like the stations in town can.

Leaders say Rovinsky and his team work throughout the day Friday and into the morning hours of Saturday to complete their extensive delivery schedule.

The Award of Excellence now carries the name of longtime Grandma’s Marathon employee and volunteer Mac Welles who passed away in December 2022.

