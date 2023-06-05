Former SPD Officer accused in deadly traffic crash in court

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A former Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people was back in court.

During a scheduled conference hearing Monday, the attorney for Greg Swanson said they will be asking for two experts to weigh-in the case.

They have requested that testing be done within 60 days. It’s not yet clear what that testing will be.

Swanson pleaded not guilty last fall to nearly a dozen charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Court documents allege Swanson was driving drunk in July 2022 when he rear-ended a vehicle killing a father and his infant son.

Investigators say 23-year-old Michael Evans was trying to push his vehicle, which had just run out of gas, when Swanson slammed into it.

Evan died on the scene. Evans’ 2-month-old son died at the hospital from his injuries.

Evan’s girlfriend and other 2-year-old son suffered serious injuries.

Swanson was off duty at the time. Authorities say his blood alcohol level was .15 which is nearly twice the legal limit.

A trial date has not been set, but Swanson is expected back in court on August 21.

Swanson was immediately placed on leave after the crash.

On August 4, 20002 Swanson left the police force.

In a statement to Northern News Now in the summer of 2022 Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said, “I informed [Swanson] that there were two paths forward and both resulted in him no longer being employed. Option one was to resign and option two was me to file formal charges with the PFC to terminate him. He chose to resign.”

