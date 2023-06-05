Comedic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Amsoil

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Walter, Bubba J, and Peanut are ready to entertain Northlanders this fall.

Stand-up comedian and ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham will be performing at Amsoil Arena on Friday, September 22.

The “Still Not Canceled Tour” brings fans’ favorite characters such as Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, and Achmed to life in Duluth.

Dunham has nine record-breaking comedy specials, of which two were Comedy Central’s most-viewed specials of their respective years, “Minding the Monsters” in 2012 and “Controlled Chaos” in 2011.

Also, his Jeff Dunham’s “Very Special Christmas Special” in 2008 remains the network’s highest-rated program of all time.

His NBC primetime special, “Unhinged,” ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4, and was rebroadcasted six weeks later on Comedy Central to become its top-rated special of 2016.

Dunham has amassed over a billion views and sold over seven million DVDs.

He has also been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, cited by Forbes as the third highest-paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, and has been profiled in virtually every publication, platform, and late-night variety show, including The Los Angeles Times, ABC’s Nightline, Variety, The New York Times, People, The Today Show, The Tonight Show and Late Night with David Letterman.

Presale tickets will be available on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

The general sale will start on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

There is also a premium seat bundle available for $159.50 that fans are able to purchase.

The bundle includes one reserved seat ticket, a throw blanket, a lithograph, and a squat plush doll.

Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled Tour” will be at Amsoil Arena on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

