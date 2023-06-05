Auction raises money for Montessori School of Duluth Sunday

Auction raising money for Duluth Montessori School Sunday
Auction raising money for Duluth Montessori School Sunday(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Northlanders gathered at Wild State Cider in Lincoln Park to raise money for a local private school.

Sunday was the third annual Auction Fundraiser for the Montessori School of Duluth.

Attendees could bid on items donated by several local businesses.

In addition to a silent auction, there was live music, a DJ, activities for kids, and more.

Michelle Gutsch is the head of the school.

She said the Montessori system promotes student-driven learning and gives kids the opportunity to work ahead of their grade in the areas they excel.

“It’s really cool in that way that if a child is behind, we try to push them to catch up, but if a child is ahead we just keep pushing and pushing them and getting them further and further,” Gutch said.

According to Gutsch, some of the money raised will be used to help provide competitive pay for their teachers and keep tuition costs down.

Students at the school range in age from 16 months to sixth grade.

