Monday morning may start with thunder but dry spell will follow

WEATHER STORY: An Alberta Clipper style low rapidly running along the Canadian border is set to spring its cold front on us. After midnight Sunday, it will deliver a 30% chance for showers and storms. It will also cut our high temperatures down from the 80′s to the 60′s for many locations. Bottom line is that the 60′s will be common close to Lake Superior and inland areas will hit the upper 70′s rather than the upper 80′s of previous days. This cool down will start the week but it will warm up again later.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Sunday will finish with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. After midnight, the cold front from up north will make the chance 30% and the line of showers and storms could become more organized. Low temps will be 55-60. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: There will be a 30% chance for morning showers and thunderstorms followed by partial sunshine in the afternoon. The morning low will be 57. The lakeside high will be near 67. Inland towns should get into the upper 70′s. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: High air pressure will make the day mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 49. The afternoon high should rise up towards 65 lakeside and 70′s inland. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler by the lake conditions will be with us Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday, it will warm up. Most of the week ahead will be mostly sunny but another shot at showers and storms may cross our sky next Friday and Saturday.

