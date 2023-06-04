Monday morning may start with thunder but dry spell will follow

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: An Alberta Clipper style low rapidly running along the Canadian border is set to spring its cold front on us. After midnight Sunday, it will deliver a 30% chance for showers and storms. It will also cut our high temperatures down from the 80′s to the 60′s for many locations. Bottom line is that the 60′s will be common close to Lake Superior and inland areas will hit the upper 70′s rather than the upper 80′s of previous days. This cool down will start the week but it will warm up again later.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Sunday will finish with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. After midnight, the cold front from up north will make the chance 30% and the line of showers and storms could become more organized. Low temps will be 55-60. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: There will be a 30% chance for morning showers and thunderstorms followed by partial sunshine in the afternoon. The morning low will be 57. The lakeside high will be near 67. Inland towns should get into the upper 70′s. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

A cold front will stir up storms and cut down temperatures on Monday
A cold front will stir up storms and cut down temperatures on Monday(KBJR)

TUESDAY: High air pressure will make the day mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 49. The afternoon high should rise up towards 65 lakeside and 70′s inland. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler by the lake conditions will be with us Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday, it will warm up. Most of the week ahead will be mostly sunny but another shot at showers and storms may cross our sky next Friday and Saturday.

Most of the week ahead will be dry and sunny
Most of the week ahead will be dry and sunny(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indus School sign
Northern Minnesota school district votes to close school
(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.
Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier
The crash happened at the intersection of Bemidji Ave and 2nd St NW.
Motorcycle crash in Bemidji leaves one dead
Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers Condominium evacuated due to structural issues

Latest News

Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson June 4
Fog will be thick along the shores of Lake Superior
Sunday should be sunny, Monday may get morning thunder
Duluth Huskies vs. Minot Hot Tots Game 2