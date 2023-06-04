Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man in his seventies was taken to the hospital Sunday after slipping from a trail edge and falling 20 feet off a cliff along Lake Superior.

Crews with Duluth Fire Department responded to 7800 Congdon Boulevard for the trail rescue.

According to authorities, bystanders reported the fall to St. Louis County 911 Dispatch.

Rescue personnel was able to locate the victim and move him to a parking area, where Mayo Ambulance waited, and was able to begin treatment of the patient.

The man suffered some undisclosed injuries but was conscious and talking.

