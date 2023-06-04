Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior

Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff along Lake Superior(WPTA)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man in his seventies was taken to the hospital Sunday after slipping from a trail edge and falling 20 feet off a cliff along Lake Superior.

Crews with Duluth Fire Department responded to 7800 Congdon Boulevard for the trail rescue.

According to authorities, bystanders reported the fall to St. Louis County 911 Dispatch.

Rescue personnel was able to locate the victim and move him to a parking area, where Mayo Ambulance waited, and was able to begin treatment of the patient.

The man suffered some undisclosed injuries but was conscious and talking.

Check back for updates to this story.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indus School sign
Northern Minnesota school district votes to close school
(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.
Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier
The crash happened at the intersection of Bemidji Ave and 2nd St NW.
Motorcycle crash in Bemidji leaves one dead
Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers Condominium evacuated due to structural issues

Latest News

A cold front will stir up storms and cut down temperatures on Monday
Monday morning may start with thunder but dry spell will follow
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson June 4
Fog will be thick along the shores of Lake Superior
Sunday should be sunny, Monday may get morning thunder
Duluth Huskies vs. Minot Hot Tots Game 2