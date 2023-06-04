Lake Superior College invites public to ‘Saturdays at the Farm’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On June 3rd, Lake Superior College kicked off a new program that invites people to help out on their Urban Farm.

‘Saturdays at the Farm’ is hosted by Ecolibrium3, a Duluth nonprofit that aims to make fresh, local food more accessible.

“It’s important that people of all ages know where their food comes from,” said Molly Oace, an employee at Ecolibrium3.

Visitors can help with planting, weeding, and even building structures on the farm.

In addition, hands-on activities will be provided by Ecolibrium3 and partner agencies like the Northern Expressions Arts Collective.

Saturdays at the Farm will take place every week this summer, with the last on September 30th.

Visitors can drop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The event is open to all ages.

To learn more about Saturdays at the Farm and other programs, visit the Ecolibrium3 website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.