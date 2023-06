DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Huskies hosted the Hot Tots for game two of the series.

A sac fly from Ethan Cole in the 10th inning gave the Huskies a 6-5 win, extending their winning streak to two.

Ethan Cole flies it out to bring Joshua Duarte in for the Huskies win! #rollskies pic.twitter.com/AiXSimLWIK — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) June 3, 2023

